Gigabyte Aorus tease its fastest NVMe SSD yet with PCIe 5.0 interface

Gigabyte Aorus are the latest to join a growing number of manufacturers in teasing their next generation NVMe SSD products, which promise to be much faster than currently available devices thanks to the PCIe 5.0 interface. While the company is yet to share many details about its upcoming storage solution, it has shared some internal benchmarks and one image of the M.2 drive.

The Gigabyte Aorus Gen5 10,000 SSD could be the best SSD for gaming when it finally arrives, even in the face of competing options like the Corsair MP700 or Samsung 990 Pro. In fact, it’s already set to outperform the former, at least according to internal benchmarks the company has already gleefully shared.

As a follow-up to the teaser image posted on its Twitter account, the company posted a screenshot of some CrytalDiskMark 7.0 results. It shows that the Gigabyte Aorus Gen5 10,000 SSD is capable of sequential read speeds of 12,500MB/s with writes not far behind at 10,000MB/s (likely the source of inspiration for the name of this NVMe SSD).

We’ll need to wait until we get the Gigabyte Aorus Gen5 10,000 in for testing before we can verify these results, but the NVMe SSD market is clearly in for a massive shake-up in the near future. We’ll likely find out more, including pricing and availability, during or shortly following the AMD Ryzen 7000 livestream, which is scheduled to take place on August 29.