Gigabyte leaks its AMD RX 6600 XT GPU lineup, ahead of official announcement

Current rumours suggest AMD will announce its new RTX 3060 Ti-rivalling graphics cards at the Chinajoy event on July 30 before a release in August, but it looks like Gigabyte’s jumped the gun. Even though AMD hasn’t officially acknowledged the card’s existence yet, its Spanish division briefly tweeted a photo of two of its RX 6600 XT variants, telling its followers to “get ready for incredible 1080p gaming performance”, before it was taken down.

Both models in the photo adopt a three-fan design, with one displaying an ‘Eagle’ nametag and looking near-identical to the current Gigabyte RX 6700 XT Eagle GPU. It remains to be seen how many fans the reference model will carry, as an earlier render from Videocardz suggested a single fan design. That’d be perfect for a mini gaming PC build, but the thermals of triple-fanned models could lend themselves much better to GPU overclocking.

We’ll have to wait until AMD’s announcement to see whether it corroborates Gigabyte’s claims of 1080p performance. If the rumoured MSRP of $349 is anything to go by, you’d expect the card to smash 1440p gaming too, just like the $399 RTX 3060 Ti can.

Earlier whispers suggest the 6600 XT will pack 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, along with 2,048 stream processors – around 20% less than found on the $479 RX 6700 XT.

Kitguru managed to grab a screenshot of the Tweet before it was taken down, if you want to see the cards for yourself.