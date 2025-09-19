As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Girls Frontline 2 codes September 2025

We've got all of the active Girls Frontline 2 Exilium codes and how to redeem them for rewards like free Collapse Pieces and Sardis Gold.

Girl Frontline 2 codes: Groza, one of the characters from Girls Frontline 2 Exilium.
Girls' Frontline 2: Exilium 

What are the latest Girls Frontline 2 codes? GF2 Exilium is different from anything you've seen so far, thanks to its thrilling, female-led military theme and top-down, turn-based strategy combat.

While it's certainly unique, Girls Frontline 2 is still a gacha game, so you're going to need the most up-to-date Girls Frontline 2 Exilium codes to get a head start in drawing for the latest Dolls like Suomi and Nemesis. Lucky, then, that we've got them right here, along with how to redeem codes in the anime game for some useful rewards.

All Girls Frontline 2 codes

The current Girls Frontline 2 codes are:

  • SUMMERGIFT - 100 Collapse Pieces, 1x Access Permission, 2x Next-Gen Memory Sticks

Expired codes:

  • HALFANNI
  • DRAGONBOAT
  • ELMORADIO
  • 83PCW6M7KB
  • ED638PF8ED
  • DOLLSGIFT
  • GOLDENWEEK
  • 416HOLIDAY
  • 404RETURN
  • IAMPERFECT
  • WHITEDAY
  • 1YRBAKERY
  • A8L5AJB8DZ
  • GLASSISLE
  • OMNGKTWN
  • EXILIUMDC
  • ELMO1205
  • SUOMI1205
  • ULLRID1205
  • ALLFOOLDAY
  • C49GCNDH8G
  • V6WQV8MZ4F
  • VZZPLR6LEM
  • 7QBZVX6U3H
  • V4X2TGX28L
  • 1YRBAKERY
  • WHITEDAY
  • RQNMH4ZWC4
  • 9Q6S7T8UE2
  • VALENTINE
  • SNAKE2025
  • ELMOLIVE
  • GFL2BHOB
  • HAPPY2025
  • XMASGIFT
  • DC100k
  • GFL2XMAS
  • GFL2ITASHA
  • GFL2DC
  • GFL2GIFT
  • GFL2OTS14
  • GFL2SUOMI
  • GFL2REWARD
  • GFL2LAUNCH
  • GF2EXILIUM
  • GFL2GIFTME
  • GFL2DOLLS
  • 1203GFL2

The player character ID card showing a box to enter Girls Frontline 2 codes in-game.

How to redeem GFL2 codes

Girls Frontline 2 codes can be redeemed in-game, but you can also redeem them online, so your rewards are ready and waiting for you when you log in.

In-game

  • Complete the first challenge
  • Click on the settings cog from the main menu
  • Hit the 'Redeem Code' button in the bottom right hand corner
  • Enter one of the codes above
  • Click 'Apply'!

Online

With these Girls Frontline 2 Exilium codes, you'll be drawing the latest characters and dominating the enemy in no time. If you're waiting still waiting for the PC version to reach your region, there are plenty of other free PC games to play in the interim, including other fantastic strategy games, if that's the aspect of GFL2 that appeals most.

