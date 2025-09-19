Girls Frontline 2 codes September 2025

What are the latest Girls Frontline 2 codes? GF2 Exilium is different from anything you've seen so far, thanks to its thrilling, female-led military theme and top-down, turn-based strategy combat.

While it's certainly unique, Girls Frontline 2 is still a gacha game, so you're going to need the most up-to-date Girls Frontline 2 Exilium codes to get a head start in drawing for the latest Dolls like Suomi and Nemesis. Lucky, then, that we've got them right here, along with how to redeem codes in the anime game for some useful rewards.

All Girls Frontline 2 codes

The current Girls Frontline 2 codes are:

SUMMERGIFT - 100 Collapse Pieces, 1x Access Permission, 2x Next-Gen Memory Sticks

Expired codes:

HALFANNI

DRAGONBOAT

ELMORADIO

83PCW6M7KB

ED638PF8ED

DOLLSGIFT

GOLDENWEEK

416HOLIDAY

404RETURN

IAMPERFECT

WHITEDAY

1YRBAKERY

A8L5AJB8DZ

GLASSISLE

OMNGKTWN

EXILIUMDC

ELMO1205

SUOMI1205

ULLRID1205

ALLFOOLDAY

C49GCNDH8G

V6WQV8MZ4F

VZZPLR6LEM

7QBZVX6U3H

V4X2TGX28L

1YRBAKERY

WHITEDAY

RQNMH4ZWC4

9Q6S7T8UE2

VALENTINE

SNAKE2025

ELMOLIVE

GFL2BHOB

HAPPY2025

XMASGIFT

DC100k

GFL2XMAS

GFL2ITASHA

GFL2DC

GFL2GIFT

GFL2OTS14

GFL2SUOMI

GFL2REWARD

GFL2LAUNCH

GF2EXILIUM

GFL2GIFTME

GFL2DOLLS

1203GFL2

How to redeem GFL2 codes

Girls Frontline 2 codes can be redeemed in-game, but you can also redeem them online, so your rewards are ready and waiting for you when you log in.

In-game

Complete the first challenge

Click on the settings cog from the main menu

Hit the 'Redeem Code' button in the bottom right hand corner

Enter one of the codes above

Click 'Apply'!

Online

Head to the official Girls Frontline 2 code redemption site

Enter your UID

Enter one of the codes above

Enter a verification code

Click 'Redeem'!

With these Girls Frontline 2 Exilium codes, you'll be drawing the latest characters and dominating the enemy in no time. If you're waiting still waiting for the PC version to reach your region, there are plenty of other free PC games to play in the interim, including other fantastic strategy games, if that's the aspect of GFL2 that appeals most.