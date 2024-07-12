The gaming world is littered with the corpses of the fallen. Games appear and disappear regularly, especially multiplayer experiences, leaving behind little more than a few screenshots and memories. Global Agenda: Free Agent seemed to be one such title – having previously been delisted from Steam – but its story doesn’t end there. One streamer has found the servers are still running, inspiring an increase in player count for the first time in years.

Released in 2010, Global Agenda: Free Agent is an MMORPG from Smite developer Hi-Rez Studios that unfortunately failed to find a real audience. A year later it gained the Free Agent suffix and went free to play before eventually being removed from Steam. The first twist in its tale happened in 2022, when it suddenly reappeared on the platform – though still technically delisted and unable to appear in search results.

What’s most amazing about the game is that despite 14 years and a removal from its main platform, the game’s servers never went offline. Twitch streamer and game developer Jason Thor “PirateSoftware” Hall discovered early on Friday July 12 that Global Agenda: Free Agent is still there, still active, and characters made previously are still around. Posting on X, Hall urged followers to give the game a try, noting that it’s free to play and reminiscing fondly about the MMO. “Go play this free ancient MMO,” Hall posts. “Shit’s rad.”

Thanks to this and a stream of the game from Hall, Global Agenda: Free Agent has experienced a small surge of players for the first time in years. 176 players logged in concurrently to play the free MMORPG, a number the game hasn’t seen since 2013. It hasn’t held onto that burst of activity – at least, not quite – with numbers falling down to 44 players at the time of writing, but it’s a far cry from the single digits the game was previously experiencing up until now.

If you’d like to give Global Agenda: Free Agent a try, the game is free to play and you can download it on Steam.

