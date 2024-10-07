There’s no denying that Farming Simulator is one of the best sim series ever, and its next entry later in the year will take you to three bespoke regions around the world for some added variety. However, if you want your agricultural ambitions to be a little less restricted, Global Farmer gives you a similar farming sim experience but lets you pitch up anywhere on Earth. Don’t believe me? Well, you can try it for yourself right now as the game has just launched in early access on Steam.

Given Farming Simulator’s long and popular history, another new simulation game about wheat yields and tractors probably doesn’t sound all that exciting at first mention. However, Global Farmer’s ace card is that it pulls in real-world map data in a similar way to experiences like Microsoft Flight Simulator, letting you build up your farming empire anywhere in the world.

All you’ve got to do is pop in a ZIP code or place name, or just drop your marker down on the region you want to bring up nearby locations, and a map will be generated using information from OpenStreetMap. Not only will all the real world buildings and landmarks be pulled in, but any open areas that are big enough for some farming will be highlighted in green and can become your first patch of land. With Global Farmer using real-world map data, it throws up some really interesting (and ridiculous) opportunities.

You could go and set up a farm next to a historical landmark like the Taj Mahal or you could visit your home town and tend the land there. As Global Farmer identifies any large open green space as farmable land, I’ve even seen pitches of sports stadiums be highlighted, so why not start a potato farm in the middle of FC Barcelona’s Nou Camp?

As well as the terrain data, each area of the world map has accurate temperature, rainfall, sunshine duration, and soil chemistry information.

Once you’ve picked your plot on the world’s surface, the usual farming simulation gameplay loop begins. Invest in seeds, livestock, a workforce, machinery, and more land. Grow some crops. Sell said crops. Rinse and repeat.

If that sounds like something you’d be interested in, Global Farmer is out right now in Steam Early Access. There’s also a 10% discount right now bringing it down to $17.99/ £15.07. If you want to check out more about it, head over to its Steam page here.

