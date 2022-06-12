Survival horror stealth Gloomwood early access hits August

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a new entry in classic stealth game series Thief, although we may get a new one now the IP has been sold to Embracer Group. In the meantime, the self-styled “Thief with guns” Gloomwood early access release date was confirmed for this summer.

There were a number of great games shown at the PC Gaming Show, including a new trailer for the System Shock remake narrated by Shodan actor Terri Brosius. That wasn’t the only trailer voiced by Brosius, as she’s also lending her talents to horror game Gloomwood – appropriate, given how inspired it is by Thief, which Brosius was also a big part of.

More importantly, anyone who wants to try the Thief successor can do so this summer – either via the demo currently available on Steam, or through the Gloomwood early access release, which the trailer confirms is happening on August 16. If you’re a Thief fan desperate for a new game rather than mods, you’ll want to keep your eye on this.

You can check out the new trailer below.

Gloomwood hits early access on August 16.

Keep your eyes on PCGamesN’s news hub and our Twitter and Facebook pages for all the latest stories from the biggest gaming show of the summer. To watch the broadcast live, check out our story on the Xbox and Bethesda showcase start time.