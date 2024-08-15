Save $150 on this stunning gaming keyboard from Glorious

If you’re looking to enter the world of enthusiast keyboards or need a quality upgrade that is built to last, we’ve found a great gaming keyboard deal to meet your needs. The Glorious GMMK Pro 75% is currently available on Amazon for $199.99, a $150 saving against the MSRP.

If you’re after one of the best gaming keyboards, this will inevitably come with a sizable price tag, but the Glorious GMMK Pro 75% brings a lot to the table to try and justify its cost, and we have to agree that it’s well worth the outlay at this new sale price.

For $199.99, you’re getting a true enthusiast board, meaning the core of the board can be torn apart and rebuilt to your preferences as many times as you like, effectively meaning you may never need to build another complete board again. The GMMK Pro 75% is also on sale in the UK for £179.99, down from £299.99.

The board is hot-swappable with any 5-pin switches, but the included Glorious Fox pre-lubed linear switches are great for gaming and typing. You have three onboard memory profiles to customize to find your ideal setup and this is done via the Glorious CORE software, a very clean and simple to use software that isn’t intrusive like some other options – we’re looking at you, Razer Synapse.

While it is still an expensive board, it needs to be viewed as a long-term investment. The good news is that if you also need to pick up a mouse, the Glorious Model O Minus, which weighs just 58g, is also on sale for just $29.99, or £34.99 in the UK.

If you’re not yet sold on the Glorious GMMK Pro 75%, you can check out some of the best mini keyboards or best wireless mechanical keyboards to compare this to.