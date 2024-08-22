Save 40% on this amazing wireless gaming mouse from Glorious

Act fast and you can secure a serious saving on the Glorious Model O Wireless gaming mouse, with 40% currently knocked off its regular asking price. The Glorious Model O is one of the original trendsetters for the modern wave of ultra light gaming mice, and it remains a favorite of ours, so this wireless gaming mouse deal is a great way to grab a top tier mouse without breaking the bank.

With an MSRP of $99.99 and often retailing for around $80, this mouse’s limited time deal price on Amazon of just $59.99 is a significant discount. As one of the best gaming mouse options for those seeking a symmetrical, lightweight, wireless option, there’s never been a better time to snap up one of these Glorious rodents.

Although we’ve started to see really lightweight mice move back away from just filling the outer shell with holes, we’ve always rather liked the hexagonal, honeycomb holes of the Model O set against its clean symmetrical shape. With a weight of 69g, it’s also not ultra light by today’s standards but is still a very light mouse – compare it to the 104g of the Logitech G502X Plus, for instance.

This is also an exceptionally comfortable mouse with a classic symmetrical shape that suits all grip styles to some extent and works for a wide range of hand sizes. And if you do like a slightly smaller mouse, Glorious does the Model O- Wireless that’s also 4g lighter than the larger model.

With a 19,000 DPI sensor that boasts 400 inches per second tracking speed, the gaming performance of this mouse wants for nothing, while its 2.4GHz wireless connection offers up to 1000Hz polling rate.

Battery life of this mouse is up to 71 hours, which should ensure you can go most of a week between charges, and the use of a USB-C socket on the front of the mouse means you can play using the cable while you charge.

Available in black and white finishes and the Standard size and O- size, all four variants are available at the same discounted price. And Glorious also has several other products discounted right now, such as this GMMK Pro 75% keyboard deal. You’ll have to be quick, though, as all are marked as limited time deals.

For more on Glorious’s latest mice, check out our Glorious Model D 2 Pro review, which is an ultralight mouse that includes up to an 8KHz polling rate.