Meet Glorious’ new “lightest mouse ever” at 49g, and it has a great price too

Glorious has just released what it calls its “lightest mouse ever,” aimed at users with small-to-medium sized hands, with the lightest model weighing in at just 49g. The new Glorious O 2 Mini lightweight gaming mouse range spans wireless and wired models, and is available in both black and white as well, with prices starting at $64.99.

That 49g is quoted for the wired Glorious O 2 Mini, but the wireless version only adds another 8g to the weight, meaning both models are lighter than the 60g Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2. That 57g for the wireless version isn’t far off the 55g weight of Glorious’ premium models, one of which recently impressed us in our Glorious Series 2 Pro review, with its weight of 57g. Comparatively, the Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed weighs in at 82g.

Of course, a large part of that weight reduction comes from simply making the mouse small, but it’s still a lightweight mouse, and its small size makes it an ideal partner for gamers with smaller hands too. Glorious hasn’t quoted any dimensions for the mouse shell, but it does say the new Mini model is “nearly 6% shorter and narrower” than its bigger sibling, the standard Glorious Model O 2.

Other notable specs include six mappable buttons, a BAMF 2 26,000 DPI sensor, maximum acceleration of 50G, and a maximum speed of 650 IPS, all of which are in line with the specs of the Glorious Series 2 Pro. All the mice also come with RGB lighting, and the ability to store three custom profiles onboard, while control comes from Glorious’ own Core software.

Meanwhile, the wireless version can hook up to your PC through a 2.4GHz wireless connection, with which Glorious says the battery will last up to 110 hours, presumably with the RGB lighting disabled. However, the company says you can get up to 210 hours from it if you connect it with Bluetooth 5.2 instead. You can also save the battery and use this mouse in wired mode if you like, using the supplied USB-A to USB-C cable.

Glorious Model O 2 Mini specs

O2 Mini Wired O 2 Mini Wireless Weight 49g 57g Sensor BAMF 2.0 26,000 DPI BAMF 2.0 26,000 DPI Acceleration 50G 50G Max speed 650 IPS 650 IPS Cable 2m captive USB-A to USB-C Wireless N/A 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.2 Max polling rate 1,000Hz 1,000Hz Lift-off distance 1-2mm 1-2mm Buttons 6 6

Glorious Model O 2 Mini price

The Glorious Model O 2 Mini price is $64.99 (£59.99) for the wired version, and $99.99 (£99.99) for the wireless version, which is respectable value for money for such a lightweight gaming mouse. It’s available to buy now from the Glorious website.

If you’re looking to buy a new mouse right now, make sure you also check out our guide to the best gaming mouse, where we take you through all our favorite options right now, at a range of prices.