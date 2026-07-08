Goals is building an exciting esports ecosystem "where everyone can compete"

Hitting one million installs within ten days of its free-to-play launch, Goals has proven that there's a real appetite for a soccer game beyond the established IPs. Now, a month post-launch, Goals has announced its ambitious plans for an esports ecosystem for the game, which will let anyone compete. We spoke exclusively to Goals CEO Andreas Thorstensson to learn more about the system, as well as the future plans for the game's competitive aspect.

"We want anyone to be able to compete," is a message Thorstensson reiterated a couple of times. Goals' esports ecosystem will not be a closed shop, both in terms of competing and spectating. "At the grassroots level, anyone can enter the Goals Open through regional single-elimination qualifiers and earn a place in the regional finals. At the top end, the best players qualify for Goals Majors through the in-game leaderboard and official qualifiers, leading up to our live Goals Masters championship."

That level of inclusion is made possible because the game's competitive aspect will be closely connected to the modes in the game. "Competitive play is built around the in-game leaderboard, and over time, we'll introduce more esports-related content like team kits, celebrations, and other cosmetics. And who knows, maybe one day an esports legend becomes an Original in Goals," Thorstensson explains. You'll be able to represent teams when you play, showcase your fandom, and try to join the ranks of competitive play directly from Goals.

What's extremely interesting is how accessible Goals wants to make it for players to build their own tournaments. "Community has been at the center of Goals from day one," Thorstensson says. To that end, it wants to "make it easy for people to organize tournaments, create content, and build local communities around the game." That's easier said than done, and requires a lot of tools to be provided to fans who want to be more involved in the competitive space. They'll need basic tools to create events, as well as spectator features and broadcast support, which Goals have committed to providing. That creates wider interest in the Goals competitive scene, and more opportunities for players to get involved, which is exciting.

That personalization expands to how in-game teams are utilized in the esports ecosystem. Unlike competitive scenes in similar games, you'll use your own unique players in Goals esports events. Players won't be provided a pool of players, instead having to ensure their own team is as good as it can be. "That's part of what makes Goals different," the game's CEO told us. "Your generated players become your stars over time. Fairness comes from matchmaking, progression balance, and making sure skill remains the deciding factor rather than simply having the strongest squad," he continued.

Since a big part of team building in Goals is luck, it'll be interesting to see how balanced squads are. Thankfully, we won't see the same midfields running around on every team, and Claudia Pina in every attack. That's the most refreshing aspect of Goals, and it's great to hear it being carried over to competitive play.

When it comes to official events, for the best players in the world, there will be a €10,000 prize pool. However, Goals plans to expand the prize offering with the help of players. "Longer term, we want to build a sustainable ecosystem where players and fans can help grow the competitive scene, for example through tournament-specific cosmetic items that contribute to future prize pools," Thorstensson explained.

He was keen to stress that Goals' competitive play will remain inclusive as time goes on. "We want to build an ecosystem where everyone can compete, regardless of skill level. Whether you're playing in your first community tournament or competing on the biggest stage, there should always be a clear path forward," he said. That makes it clear that Goals esports will be more than just a closed tournament for the top ten in the world. There will be opportunities to showcase your skills no matter who you are, no matter where you are in the world.

The studio is making the esports scene more accessible when it comes to following teams and watching the action. The Open events will be broadcast officially on Twitch and YouTube, but they'll also be shown in-game, allowing you to tune into the action without leaving Goals. There will be an "in-game esports hub where players can follow tournaments, watch matches, discover upcoming events, and stay connected to the competitive scene." The Goals Open live Grand Final will take place in Stockholm on Saturday September 12, 2026.

More will be revealed on Goals' esports scene in the coming weeks, and keep an eye on the news in-game for further details on how you can get involved yourself. For now, keep trying to improve your level in Ranked play.