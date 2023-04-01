Goat Simulator 3 gets bizarre tabletop crossover – but it isn’t DnD

If you’ve been watching legendary board game Catan’s social channels over the past few hours, you’ll notice that the team has misplaced one of their beloved sheep. Turns out that it has wandered on over to Goat Simulator 3‘s San Angora to become a playable character in the chaotic PC simulation game alongside Pilgor – not that I’d have noticed, I never, ever have enough sheep in Catan.

Rebranding temporarily to Sheep Simulator 3, Catan’s lost sheep will join Pilgor to celebrate her ninth birthday – yes folks, it’s been nine, gloriously wild years of Goat Simulator. Time flies when you’re, well, a goat.

The crossover goes both ways, though, as the GOAT herself will appear in Catan Board Game Arena and Catan console on the game’s iconic sheep resource card. If you do want to see her, though, she’ll only be there until April 1 at 4pm PST / 7pm EST / midnight BST / April 2 1am CEST. And before you ask, no, this isn’t an April Fool’s joke.

However, Catan studio is hosting a real-life giveaway of limited edition Pilgor sheep resource cards to immortalise the crossover, so if you happen to be the lucky winner you can see her every time you play. Bear in mind that the giveaway is US only.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Catan’s sheep to San Angora, sheep are basically fluffier goats at the end of the day so we know she’ll fit right in,” Coffee Stain North’s creative director Santiago Ferrero states.

“The island could also use a break from the troublesome Pilgor who we’ve managed to offload for a while to Catan to fill in as their resource goat, since she’s technically 32 in goat years it’s high time she tried her hooves at a proper job!”

As someone who loves goats, Catan, and causing absolute chaos, this crossover is absolutely baa-rilliant. The shear joy it brings me is indescribable, and I can’t wait to finally get a sheep after months and months of constantly being unable to trade because of my lack of woolly friends.

If ewe, like me, thought I didn’t have any more puns left in me, you were wrong. However, if I have inspired you to channel your inner sheep, then we have a rundown of the Goat Simulator 3 system requirements, as well as all of the Goat Simulator 3 Curator street art locations to help you out.