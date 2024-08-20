There’s no way the original Goat Simulator came out ten years ago. I simply refuse to believe it – I’ll let it have five years, but ten? A decade? Simply impossible. Yet, it appears to be true, and to celebrate developer Coffee Stain Studios is releasing Goat Simulator Remastered, letting you get goated with the sauce all over again.

If you’ve managed to avoid this cultural phenomenon for the last decade, then Goat Simulator Remastered looks to be the perfect way to jump right in. This is a simulation game only in the loosest sense of the word, as you play as a goat – named Pilgor – who’s here to ruin the day of everyone in GoatVille. You’ll earn points as you unleash chaos on the unsuspecting inhabitants which you can use to unlock new stuff with which to wreak even more havoc.

This remastered version of the classic goat game features updated graphics and lighting, giving everything a nice new lick of paint. Mutators have also been revamped, being accessible via a menu when playing, rather than having to hop out of the action to change your goat. Coffee Stain is additionally promising new foliage – which, as a goat, is pretty important as I’m sure you’ll agree.

If all that wasn’t enough, every piece of DLC released for the original will be bundled into the remaster too, including one which has so far only been available for mobile. GoatVille, Goat City Bay, Goat MMO, Goat Z, PAYDAY, Waste of Space, and Buck to School will all be included, so if you’ve never checked out the game’s DLC or haven’t tried the mobile version, now’s your chance to try everything out.

Goat Simulator Remastered has a 2024 release window so you shouldn’t have to wait long if you’re wanting to dive back into the original chaotic experience. You can head over to the game’s Steam page right now to add it to your wishlist.

If you can’t wait that long, you can also take a look at our guide to the best indie games you can play as well as our recommendations for the very best platform games out there right now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.