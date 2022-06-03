Grab God of War on GeForce Now before it leaves the platform for good

Sony Santa Monica’s God of War is leaving GeForce Now on July 1, Nvidia has announced in a new GeForce blog post. It’s not all bad news, though. Anyone who accesses the game once before July 1, even just to claim and launch it, will have it in their GeForce Now library permanently, even after the game leaves the service.

As with all games on GeForce now, you’ll need to actually own the action-adventure game on PC (via Steam) first before you can add it to your library. So far, God of War is the only one of PlayStation’s current PC ports playable on the service. Days Gone and Horizon: Zero Dawn remain in popular demand among GeForce Now users, though there’s no sign of either landing on the cloud platform in the near future.

That may change as PlayStation ramps up its PC plans, though. In May, Sony posted a job description looking for a candidate to help shape their PlayStation PC strategy, and an investor report mentioned Sony believes its PC game sales will reach $300 million in 2022 alone.

That’s part of Sony’s broader efforts to launch several more first-party titles on PC between 2022 and 2025, including Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man: Miles Morales later in 2022.

Meanwhile, Nvidia is adding 25 new games to the cloud platform in June, including Starship Troopers and the indie bird word simulator KeyWe.

If you fancy a bit of medieval warfare for your summer holidays, there’s Chivalry 2 and its weaponized fowls, and the sleeper hit life-sim Immortal Life is also making its way to GeForce Now following its launch on Steam in April. For the anime fans, there’s also The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II, because no summer is complete without stopping a civil war.

Here’s the full list of games landing on GeForce Now in June:

LEAP

Souldiers

Twilight Wars: Declassified

ABRISS – build to destroy

ANNO: Mutationem

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut

Star Conflict

MythBusters: The Game – Crazy Experiments Simulator (June 8)

POSTAL: Brain Damaged (June 9)

Pro Cycling Manager 2022 (June 9)

Tour de France 2022 (June 9)

Builder Simulator (June 9)

Chivalry 2 (June 12)

Starship Troopers – Terran Command (16)

Airborne Kingdom

Core Keeper

Fishing: North Atlantic

Immortal Life

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II

KeyWe

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries

No Straight Roads: Encore Edition

Silt

SimAirport

If you’re just getting started in God of War on PC, check out our recommendations for the best settings to get the most out of it and where to find all of Northri’s collectibles to help save some time and bother.