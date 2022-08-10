God of War mod pits Master Chief against Doom Guy

The God of War mod scene is still in its early days, the phase when most mods you see are entirely practical and sensible. If you want invisible armor or blue tattoos, then you’re in luck. If you want something a bit more whimsical though, there’s a mod that turns Kratos’ signature axe into a stick and not much else – unless you’ve been following Marcos RC. The prolific modder is responsible for dozens of quirky creations, including the Barney mod in Resident Evil Village and a mod that replaces Mr X with Anya Forger from Spy x Family in Resident Evil 2.

More recently, they’ve taken to modding God of War, with everything ranging from Kratos wearing tight-fitting beach trunks to replacing him with Ricardo Milos. This mod, which TechRadar found first, turns Kratos into the Master Chief from Halo and replaces Baldur with Doom’s Doom Guy.

The result is surprisingly intense for what’s meant to be a joke. For one thing, you can actually watch Chief in third person, something we rarely see outside cutscenes in actual Halo games. Plus seeing him grapple with Doom Guy over Atreus while falling through the air, busting some rocks, and rolling in the snow before getting up and walking off with a head dangling from his futuristic belt is, frankly, just cool.

They also have a second version of the mod that replaces Baldur with Chief and leaves Kratos alone, getting beaten up by Master Chief before delivering some pain of his own. It’s the console wars come to life, only actually fun and worthwhile.

If you think it’s worthwhile too, you’ll need to prove it with your wallet, though. Marcos RC only made these mods available to their Pateron backers. Backing them costs $6, so bear that in mind.

Elsewhere in Doom developments, you can now play Doom in Doom and the Doom Guy himself (John Romero) is making a new FPS game in Unreal Engine 5.