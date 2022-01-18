God of War Northri Stronghold – how to access, all collectibles

So, you’re looking for God of War’s Northri Stronghold? This hidden area near the Lake of Nine is easy enough to stumble across, but impossible to enter if you don’t know what you need to gain entry. Luckily we’re here to give you a helping hand.

If you don’t know where the Northri Stronghold is, you need to go to the northwest corner of the Lake of Nine to Northri Gorge and follow the river until you reach a big gate that blocks your way. But now that you’ve found the entrance way, how do you get in?

The short answer is: you need an entry stone. The long answer is: You need to complete some quests, and then accept a quest called Family Business, which provides you with the entry stone. Which quests, you ask? Well pull up a chair, grab some ale, and we’ll tell you everything you need to know about Northri’s Stronghold, how to get in, and what collectibles you’ll find there.

God of War Northri Stronghold entry stone

You need to complete a few quests for Sindrito get into the Northri Stronghold. You need to make sure you’ve completed both the ‘A New Destination’ story mission, and then one of Sindri’s side quests (or favours) called Fafnir’s Hoard.

Assuming you’ve done both of those, Sindri should offer you a further side quest called Family Business. Once you’ve accepted it, you’ll be given the entry stone for Northri Stronghold.

God of War Northri Stronghold collectibles

The following collectibles can be found at Northri Stronghold:

x2 Mystic Gateways

x2 Odin’s Ravens

x2 Lore Markers

The first Mystic Gateway is along the path into the stronghold after the main gate you unlock with the entry stone. The second one is right next to the shop Sindri sets up inside the stronghold.

The first of Odin’s Ravens is opposite Sindri’s shop overlooking the water at the entrance to the stronghold. You’ll need to make sure you’ve actually completed Family Business – once you’ve done this, a path is unlocked to the left of Sindri’s shop. It leads you to the wreckage of a large boat. Park your boat and go on land, and you’ll find the raven sitting on top of a big metal grid on the other side of the water, facing the boat.

The first Lore Marker is inside the old boat. You need to destroy some rubble next to a corpse to reveal it. The second is deeper inside the stronghold. If you dock at the next available stop after the destroyed boat, you can go on foot and climb up some wooden boards to reach the second marker.

So there you go – everything you need to conquer God of War’s Northri Stronghold. Looking for more? How about checking out some other great action-adventure games.