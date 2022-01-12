God of War PC release time confirmed

God of War comes to PC this week! We reviewed it, and it’s good! Other people reviewed it, and they say it’s good, too! If you’re counting the hours until launch, the developers at Santa Monica Studio have helpfully provided info on exactly how many hours there are left to wait. If you’re looking for the God of War PC release time, it’s here.

God of War PC has a single, global release time across both Steam and Epic: January 14 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT. Pre-loads are already available on Steam, and since the God of War system requirements recommend 70GB of hard drive space, you can expect your initial download to be around the same size.

In our review, my illustrious colleague Ian says “God of War is a lavishly produced game, from its tectonic boss fights to the fastidious attention to detail that enables its seamless storytelling. And for a tale about a grumpy god who spends his time filleting mythical warriors with whirling knives that bear a curious resemblance to the Unreal Engine logo, God of War is refreshingly human.”

Or, in more succinct terms: “Don’t pass up this chance to play a console classic.”

For more upcoming PC games, you can follow that link.