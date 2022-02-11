God of War PC update fixes crash that “impacted high number of players” after recent patch

A week ago today, God of War developer Santa Monica Studio pushed out the v1.0.5 update for the action-adventure game’s PC version, which introduced a bunch of minor but handy tweaks that generally tidied up the place a bit. It seems, though, that the update introduced a hiccup that was causing crashes for a lot of players, but the good news is that’s now been patched out.

The v.1.0.7 patch notes, which the studio has shared on Steam today, only list one single change – but it’s an important one from the sounds of it. “Fixed a crash that impacted a high number of players after patch v1.0.5 caused by a Link Time Optimisation complier issue,” the note explains. It’s not clear just how many of the game’s players were affected, but given the mention of it being a “high number” it sounds like plenty will be excited to know the crash bug has now been resolved.

The good news is the notes add that players on the game’s experimental branch have helped the devs to confirm the fix, so hopefully all players should find the bug banished, squashed underfoot, or – well – however you like to think of game hiccups being sorted.

The issue popped up in the game’s Known Issues thread on Steam a little earlier this week, with the team explaining that it had “seen repeated reports of crashes after updating to Patch v1.0.5 and beyond”. Most other known issues on the list are noted as ‘fixed’, though the studio advises that if players discover any issues, they can submit a ticket on its support site, which “greatly helps us gather all of the information we need to properly access each one”.

We had a roaring time with the game in our God of War PC review last month, scoring it a hearty nine out of ten, and praising it as “big, brash, and surprisingly poignant,” and arriving on PC “in fine shape”.