New God of War Ragnarok mod removes the game’s most annoying feature

Companion characters spoiling puzzle solutions or shouting at you in combat is something that’s become particularly prevalent in the latest run of PlayStation exclusives. Thankfully, a new God of War Ragnarok mod removes 1500 lines of dialogue from the recently released PC version so that it’s less of an issue.

The mod, aptly called Please Shut Up (Companion Mute Mod), “removes over 1500+ pointless / patronizing voice lines from the game.” That doesn’t just include help in puzzle solutions that aren’t actually difficult, but also pointers in combat to help you learn when to parry attacks and how to defeat certain enemies.

The issue is something fans complained about when God of War Ragnarok launched on PlayStation 5, and there’s a similar issue in Horizon Forbidden West, but this mod makes one of the best action-adventure games even better.

When Ragnarok launched on PC, a patch was supposed to reduce the chance of these frustrating dialogue lines playing, but little really changed in reality.

While the mod removes over 1500 lines of dialogue from the game, the creator says it’s still a work in progress, with more lines due to be removed as soon as possible. The combat focused lines have been easy to identify and remove, but the puzzle solution dialogue is harder to remove as it’s often tied to cutscenes and story beats.

Now better than ever, not only is God of War Ragnarok one of the best action games but it’s one of the best new PC games you can play this year.

