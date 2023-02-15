Divisive mobile game Nikke now playable on PC with Chainsaw Man collab

You can now play Goddess of Victory Nikke on PC, as the mobile third-person shooter anime game launches its PC client, complete with full cross play and progression across PC, Android, and iOS versions of the game. Developer Shift Up also announces the arrival of a Nikke x Chainsaw Man collaboration that brings characters from the popular manga and anime series to the free-to-play gacha game.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke released on mobile devices in November 2022, putting players in charge of a squad comprising up to five of the eponymous Nikkes. These artificial soldiers were created by humanity to reclaim the surface of Earth from mechanical alien forces that drove the human race underground.

They’re also, coincidentally, a range of stylish anime ladies whose outfits scream more ‘cyberpunk fashion show’ than ‘post-apocalyptic future war.’ Not that we’re shocked; of course they are. The game has drawn controversy for its emphasis of over-exaggerated character physics and an advertising campaign that showed a player lusting enthusiastically over them.

You can expand your roster using a loot box-style gacha system in the vein of games like Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy, which you can buy using currency earned in-game or purchased with real money microtransactions.

As for the gameplay itself, it’s a cover-based shooter where you’re tasked with blasting waves of enemies across each stage, culminating in a tougher boss battle. You’ll need to be swapping between your squadmates to employ their elemental strengths and combat skills, and you’ll level up characters and equip them with better gear between missions to improve your combat potential. Missions can also be tackled in co-op with up to five players.

The PC release includes the newly released horizontal screen support (the game was designed at launch to be played vertically on mobile devices), along with full keyboard and mouse support that should suit the third person shooter gameplay well. Aiming is handled with the mouse as you’d expect, while the keyboard is used to switch between your roster and unleash their Burst special skills.

The Nikke x Chainsaw Man collaboration begins February 22. This will see popular characters including Makima, Power, and Himeno from the hugely successful manga and anime series arriving in Goddess of Victory: Nikke. You can watch the reveal trailer below, which features all the high-octane chaos you’d expect from the show.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke is out now on PC. It features full cross play and progression with the Android and iOS versions. Currently, Nikke is not on Steam or other popular storefronts such as the Epic Games Store or GOG. For now, you’ll have to download it from the official website if you want to give it a shot on PC.

