Developer Shift Up has an interesting roster of games. It's most famous for Stellar Blade, a sci-fi action game with a conventionally attractive female protagonist who wears a lot of skimpy outfits (and a bear costume). Then there's Goddess of Victory Nikke, a gacha anime game featuring scantily-clad characters with massive… rifles. Oh, I see the connection now. Goddess of Victory: Nikke entices players in with its "character-driven world" and exciting crossovers. This time around, Resident Evil is up for anime-ification, and three fan favorite characters are available in the gacha game.

After a hugely popular crossover which saw Nier: Automata's 2B added to Goddess of Victory Nikke, Shift Up announced a surprising Resident Evil crossover. While rendered in realistic graphics, the Nier series takes a lot of inspiration from anime in its design and story. Resident Evil, on the other hand, borrows more from George Romero.

That's not going to stop Jill Valentine, Ada Wong, and Claire Redfield from appearing in the new Salvation through the Crimson Flame event, though. The three iconic Resi characters have been reimagined in Nikke's anime stylings and everything else a Nikke crossover entails.

As you can see from the trailer, our protagonists explore a deserted mansion filled with all kinds of monsters. Whether you opt for a crossbow or rocket launcher, this Resident Evil crossover looks to refresh the Nikke gameplay to better match the tone of Capcom's horror series.

Stop the spread of the mysterious NEO-Virus infection, find your Resident Evil allies, and figure out exactly what's going on in the crimson chapel in this exciting new crossover.

The Goddess of Victory Nikke x Resident Evil crossover event begins on Wednesday, September 24. You can download the game here.

If you love a bargain, check out some of the other best free PC games. Or, if this crossover has awakened your scarier side in time for spooky season, our list of the best horror games will sort you out.

Has this crossover got you interested in Nikke? Or did 2B already get you hooked? Let us know in our community Discord server, where readers and staff discuss their favorite gaming crossovers. Just don't say Kingdom Hearts.