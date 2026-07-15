"You don't need a storefront's permission to play what you bought." GOG takes aim at Sony's 'no disks' decision

GOG has assured customers that they can download offline installers to save games of any purchases made on the storefront to physical discs.

In a post on GOG's X page on Tuesday, July 14, the storefront holds true to its DRM-free nature by sharing that customers "can download the offline installer of any of your games."

The statement comes about a fortnight after Sony's announcement that it's axing physical media starting January 2028, with GOG adding that players can "save [their games] to a disc and it's [theirs] forever." Since posting, it's received over 70,000 likes, 11,000 reposts, and over 870 comments, with plenty of positive replies.

While not every game can be found on the platform (newly launched action-adventure game Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is absent, for example), using the offline installer is a pretty easy task. Head over to your GOG account, select the 'games' section of your profile, and under 'Download Offline Backup Game Installers,' manually download each file. These can then be saved to a disc for your own collection. For games like The Witcher 3 Complete Edition, there's a hefty amount of files to download, but if you've got the technical know-how or are willing to learn, there's a viable method here to make sure that games stay with you.

Ending its message by stating that "you don't need a storefront's permission to play what you bought," one thing is for certain: with GOG, physical media looks to be alive and well - that is, if you own a Mac, PC, or Linux.