Some games have a name and visual style that, heard once, are hard to forget. This is definitely the case with Gold Gold Adventure Gold. Made by a studio with the similarly repetitive name of Can Can Can a Man, Gold Gold Adventure Gold is an upcoming building game that takes as much inspiration from the fantasy setting of Against the Storm, the godlike overview of Black and White, and the population management of Rimworld, as it does the colorful, cartoonishly macabre visual style of Cult of the Lamb.

At heart, Gold Gold Adventure Gold is a strategy game, though it incorporates all of the above genres into its vision of a fantasy world populated by adventurers and monsters. The primary goal in it is to construct a city capable of protecting its population from the marauding creatures spilling forth from its dungeon. Doing so involves raising enough money to not only build this fortress but hire warriors to protect it.

The game sees the player recruiting human, skeleton, zombie, and animal-hybrid adventurers that are assigned quests which see them heading out to explore the surrounding area or defend the city from attack. It also allows players to raise a tiny monster ‘god-beast’ that grows to enormous size. The adventurers hired during the game can be upgraded as they grow stronger, but they can also be fed to the god-beast. As this might make clear, there’s a dark sense of humor at play here that, along with the visuals, invites comparison to Cult of the Lamb.

Gold Gold Adventure Gold is listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on its Steam page, which you can head over to for more details right here.

