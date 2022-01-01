GoldenEye 007 suddenly has Achievements, sparking hopes for a release

An Xbox Achievements list for classic James Bond FPS GoldenEye 007 has suddenly leaked online, making it seem like a re-release of Rare’s iconic N64 shooter may finally be on the cards – almost a year after a build of the planned GoldenEye remaster leaked.

GoldenEye 007 was developed by Rare and published by Nintendo for the N64 in 1997 and, prior to Halo: Combat Evolved, is one of the most important console FPSs ever made. However, due to the rights issues surrounding the game – Nintendo gave up the Bond IP and Rare is now owned by Microsoft – GoldenEye has never been re-released on any other platform.

Microsoft and Rare clearly had a go at releasing a GoldenEye remaster, as last year’s highly advanced leak proved, but presumably couldn’t sort the rights out. However, the sudden release of an Achievements list for GoldenEye 007 on the Xbox database – as spotted by TrueAchievements – makes it seem like a re-release may finally be on the cards.

It’s not yet known if this release will be a straight one of the N64 version or a remaster – but as TrueAchievements notes, the Achievements are different from the leaked XBLA remake. There’s currently no store page for the game so it’s difficult to determine what form GoldenEye will arrive in, but a page of official Achievements – especially for a title that’s never actually been on Xbox – doesn’t happen by accident.

In other words, don’t get your hopes up too much, but a release of GoldenEye could well be happening. It’d certainly be good to play it again while we’re waiting for the James Bond game from the Hitman team.