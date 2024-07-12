Games and blood have a long history together, with many soaked in lashings of red ichor in an almost grim celebration of viscera. Gori: Cuddly Carnage is one that almost revels in the spilling of blood, though in some regions it’ll only be available with purple goo instead of crimson liquid. In spite of that the bloodthirst continues, and publisher Wired Productions and developer Angry Demon Studio is running an event all about blood.

In fact it’s your blood this event is all about. Due to the restrictions meaning Gori: Cuddly Carnage won’t be dripping in red in Korea, China, and Japan, the team behind the game has decided to run a campaign encouraging people to donate blood. The reward if you do – other than feeling warm and cozy about helping save lives – is you’ll receive a nod in the credits for the hack-and-slash game.

Taking part in the Got Blood? campaign is simple. All you need to do is donate blood via your local blood bank or medical organization, take a selfie of yourself doing it, and post it on X or Instagram with the hashtag #GorisGotBlood. When the game’s out you’ll be mentioned in a special section in the game’s credits as a “Lifesaver”. If you live in the UK, Sweden, or the US, the developer has provided links to where you can find out more about donating.

It’s nice to see a developer turn a potential downside – having to make changes to the game in some regions – into a positive, especially when it’s done for a good cause. A new trailer has also just launched for the campaign, showing off even more of the super violent action in the game.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage launches on Thursday August 29 and you can add the game to your wishlist here. If you’d like to read the full lowdown on the Got Blood? campaign, head over to the official Steam announcement post for more details.

You can also take a look at our recommendations for the best action-adventure games for PC, as well as our picks for the best cyberpunk games you can play.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.