Gotham Knights devs are “comfortable” with Nightwing’s ass

Some are excited to play Gotham Knights because it’s a big new superhero game, or because it’s essentially a Batman game, but others just want to see Dick Grayson’s bottom for 20+ hours – and are dissatisfied with the current Gotham Knights Nightwing ass size. However, developer WB Montreal says it is “comfortable” with his derrière the way it is… for now.

The recent Gotham Knights gameplay trailer showcasing Red Hood and Nightwing in action had a bit of a mixed response. While a number of fans praised the RPG game style it is, others bemoaned how different the combat looks compared to the Arkham series. However, one thing that seems apparent is that it looks like the team has flattened Nightwing’s butt – which the internet has a bit of an obsession over.

In a question and answer session on the official Discord, game director Geoff Ellenor was asked about the team’s plans to possibly expand the cake in question. Apparently, Geoff gets DM’ed about this a lot – but has bad news for anyone hoping for a cheek expansion with the former Robin.

“We are currently comfortable with the size of Nightwing’s posterior,” the director confirms.” There is hope, however, as Ellenor adds that “I can’t promise that we won’t revisit this issue again someday.”

listen gotham knight devs, i'm going to need a little more juice for this game, you know what i'm saying? give me those sweet jiggle physics, the boom boom, the swing back badda sis-boom-bang phat ass for ol' dick grayson nightwing here. #gothamknights pic.twitter.com/DEeo1E4LYt — KirifudaRed: Tokusatsu Menace (@KirifudaRed) August 22, 2020

Gotham Knights will release this Halloween, and it will have two-player co-op across the whole story campaign – so more than one person can check out Dick Grayson’s tush.