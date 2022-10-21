When is the Gotham Knights release time?

It’s not long now until the Gotham Knights release time. The Steam page for the latest DC superhero game now has one of those fancy countdown timers until it unlocks. You, and perhaps a friend, will soon be able to play as one of four heroes who inherit the responsibility to protect the citizens from criminal gangs and supervillains hellbent on taking over Gotham City.

Remember that while the Gotham Knights release time draws near, you can get ahead by pre-loading the game right now if you have pre-ordered it. It’s a reasonably chunky game at 41.3GB, so depending on your connection, it may take some time to download. If you’re still trying to decide if the open world game is for you, you may wish to read our Gotham Knights review, and if you were hoping to play it with friends, you definitely need to check out our Gotham Knights crossplay guide for more information.

Gotham Knights release time

The Gotham Knights release time is 12pm EDT / 9am PDT / 5pm BST on October 21, which translates to 3am AEDT and 5am NZDT on October 22, respectively, if you’re based further east.

So you’re prepared when Gotham Knights release time rolls around, you can get a glimpse of just how long Gotham Knights main campaign is, as well as some tips on when you can unlock Gotham Knights fast travel and how to fuse Gotham Knights mods into the more useful rarer varieties. If you’re into collecting stuff, our Batarangs, landmarks, and street art location guides can help you find any remaining stragglers hidden in Gotham City.

