When is the Gotham Knights release time?

It's not long now until the Gotham Knights release time. You, and perhaps a friend, will soon be able to play as one of four heroes who inherit the responsibility to protect the citizens from criminal gangs and supervillains hellbent on taking over Gotham City.

You can get ahead by pre-loading the game right now if you have pre-ordered it. It's a reasonably chunky game at 41.3GB, so depending on your connection, it may take some time to download.

Gotham Knights release time

The Gotham Knights release time is 12pm EDT / 9am PDT / 5pm BST on October 21, which translates to 3am AEDT and 5am NZDT on October 22, respectively, if you’re based further east.

The Gotham Knights main campaign