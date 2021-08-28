Gotham Knights’ The Penguin will be voiced by Deus Ex’s grumpy protagonist

It looks like classic Batman villain The Penguin may have just been leaked as coming to Gotham Knights – and more than that, he will be voiced by the actor behind Deus Ex’s Adam Jensen rather than Nolan North from the Batman: Arkham games.

Bat-family co-op game Gotham Knights was announced just over a year ago at DC Fandome, and has only really confirmed a few characters so far – as there has basically been radio silence on the game since then, possibly because Gotham Knights’ release date was pushed back to sometime in 2022. In fact, the only major Batman villains that have been announced to date are Mr. Freeze and the Court of Owls.

Now it looks like Oswald ‘The Penguin’ Cobblepot may be about to join the list, and may even get official confirmation soon. This leak comes from IMDB of all places, which lists voice actor Elias Toufexis as playing Penguin in the ‘post-production’ Gotham Knights. Given Toufexis has never played Penguin before, nor is playing any other characters in the game, if incorrect this is a rather specific mistake to make.

Elias Toufexis is best known as the grumpy impeccably-bearded protagonist Adam Jensen in the recent Deus Ex games – which were made by Eidos Montreal, neighbours to Gotham Knights developer WB Montreal. Toufexis also plays card guy Garner in Warner Bros’ Back 4 Blood, Leonidas in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Kenzo in The Expanse TV series.

According to IMDB, Elias Toufexis (AC Odyssey/Deus Ex) will be voicing The Penguin in Gotham Knightshttps://t.co/HYzBjWvDI1 pic.twitter.com/pAWe2ua9Ke — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) August 28, 2021

As a mobster and a character with a lot of disposable thugs on his side, The Penguin certainly makes sense for Gotham Knights – especially as he was used as more of a Nightwing villain in Batman: Arkham Knight, which is still one of the best superhero games on PC. Hopefully Gotham Knights will join that list soon.