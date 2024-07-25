Show your Evangelion dedication in style with these new gaming lights

Govee has unveiled a trio of Evangelion special edition gaming lights, in the shape of the Govee x Evangelion Gaming Lights range. The new Govee Evangelion lights let you adorn your gaming setup with wall-mounted or desk-standing lights, which not only incorporate unique Evangelion design extras, but are also programmed with eight special Evangelion-themed lighting effects.

The new Govee Glide Y Lights, Gaming Wall Lights, and Gaming Light Bars are sure to be the best LED strip lights for any Evangelion fans and look great even when their lighting is turned off.

Govee is a stalwart of the RGB lighting game, with its AI Sync box being one of our favorite ways to add lighting to a gaming setup. That’s because it can sync its lighting with what’s being shown on your monitor. These new Govee x Evangelion gaming lights are a simpler option but no less tempting.

All three new lights have an Evangelion-themed design with a predominantly purple pallet punctuated by signature neon green highlights. The wall lights and Glide Y lights then make the LEDs look as though they’re almost floating within the frame of the light, shining through the transparent cover. Meanwhile, the Gaming Light Bars have a slightly simpler design with a diffuse panel covering the LEDs.

All three include exclusive RGBIC (the company’s RGB control scheme) lighting effects, which are designed to “replicate famous moments and battles for an authentic combat experience.”

The Gaming Light Bars are designed to be standalone units that you can place on either side of your monitor to create a wash of color behind your display as you game. They also include a desktop control unit that lets you cycle through effects and control brightness.

The Glide Y Lights and Gaming Wall Lights, though, are much more focused on being used as part of a kit. The Glide Y Lights come in a pack of five, and they can all be connected together on your wall in whatever pattern you like. More units can then be added to create a huge wall pattern.

It’s the same with the Gaming Wall Lights, but instead of the more fixed Y-shape of the Glide Y Lights, the Gaming Wall Lights include straight sections and triangular hub sections that all plug into each other. This allows for much more complex patterns to be created. The Gaming Wall Lights ship in a pack of five straight sections and two triangles. You’ll have to buy an entire extra set of lights to expand them – there are no individual expansion packs available – but in theory there’s the option to expand the setup.

The Govee x Evangelion Gaming Light Bars are available to pre-order now from Govee’s store with an official price of $89.99, but they’re currently listed as being discounted to $59.99. Meanwhile, the Glide Y Lights and Gaming Wall Lights are priced at $179.99 and $199.99 respectively.

For a look at another one of our favorite LED wall lighting kits, check out our Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black review, with these lights coming in a fetching hexagonal shape that looks great with the lights on or off.