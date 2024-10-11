With Metaphor ReFantazio staking its claim as one of the best JRPGs of 2024, another serious yet overlooked contender is now available at its lowest price yet. The excellent Granblue Fantasy Relink, which arrived in February 2024 – seven years after it was first unveiled – became a surprise smash hit on the Valve platform as players flocked to dive into its no-reading-required take on the expansive GBF world. Now, thanks to a Steam sale, you can find out what all the fuss is about at its lowest price of entry yet.

The action-based combat of Granblue Fantasy Relink is a little reminiscent of modern Final Fantasy games or even the likes of Monster Hunter – a comparison that feels even more apt if you finish its story campaign and want to get into the endgame grind, where you and friends can farm for upgrades to take on its toughest challenges. Its rewarding gameplay loop puts it among the best RPGs of 2024, and propelled it up the Steam charts at launch, earning a ‘very positive’ review score with 89% of players recommending it.

Relink also benefits from existing in the long-established world of Cygames’ Granblue Fantasy universe, which is absolutely packed with memorable characters and striking enemy designs. Despite this, you won’t need to be up to speed on knowing your Katalinas from your Narmayas to get started – Relink’s story makes sure you know exactly what’s going on every step of the way, even if you’re a GBF newcomer. If you’re just there for the narrative, you can even employ assist modes to help you sweep through its combat in style.

Suffice to say, whether you just want to see its story campaign through or enjoy its combat enough to plunge potentially hundreds of hours into its endgame battles, there’s plenty of reason to give Granblue Fantasy Relink a try. So let’s add one more: right now, you can pick up this much-loved 2024 JRPG at its biggest discount yet in a Steam sale.

Granblue Fantasy Relink is 40% off on Steam through Wednesday October 23. That means you can expect to pay just $35.99 / £29.99 for the base edition (down from $59.99 / £49.99), or $47.99 / £38.99 for the special edition (down from $79.99 / £64.99). Simply head here to take a look if you’re tempted to grab a copy for yourself and discover why it’s so beloved.

Alternatively, take your pick from the best JRPGs on PC in 2024. Or, if you’re eager for more big battles ahead of Monster Hunter Wilds, we’ve rounded up the best games like Monster Hunter for all your behemoth-slaying needs.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.