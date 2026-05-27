Even WWE legend Trish Stratus is throwing shade at GTA 6's delay

In a perfect world, we'd all be sitting playing GTA 6 right now. The game would have launched on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, as it was originally supposed to. Alas, we don't live in that utopia, and GTA 6 has been delayed until the fall, much to the chagrin of gamers everywhere. Ever since, the memes have been flowing, and it isn't just confined to the world of gaming either, as now WWE Hall of Famer and seven-time Women's Champion Trish Stratus has laid the smackdown on Rockstar for the wait.

The "we got [blank] before GTA 6" memes have become a staple of social media, especially over the last year. Any time a surprising event happens in the world, you just know that it'll be one of the replies. Well, for one lucky wrestling fan, they opened a pack of Topps WWE Chrome cards and got not only a signed Trish Stratus card, but one with a special inscription: "You got a signed card before GTA 6!"

This isn't the first time that Stratus has been involved in the meme, as her website states that in May 2025, she proclaimed that the Toronto Maple Leafs would win hockey's Stanley Cup before the GTA 6 release date. Unfortunately for her, they lost in the second round of the playoffs in 2025 and didn't make it to the postseason in 2026.

As things stand, Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on November 19, as long as we don't see any more delays. While I may still be sceptical, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick isn't, doubling down on that date in an interview with David Senra.

While he may be confident, there are some reasons for concern. While Rockstar delayed the game as they strive to perfect it before launch, it's alleged that developers are facing crunch conditions as they try to finish it on time. While they got 18 extra months to work on it, rumors of late nights and shortened deadlines suggest that the teams behind this mammoth game still have a lot of work to do, and that said time is slowly slipping away.

One thing is for sure, though: the hype around GTA 6 is huge. Can it live up to expectations? Will fans of the series find total "Stratusfaction"? Only time will tell.