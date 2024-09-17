Both Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online now appear to have BattlEye anti-cheat. Players are reporting the software on start-up, and it looks as though Rockstar has added the tool to the Steam backend. Rampant cheating has been a problem in GTA Online for years, but BattlEye should make it harder for most. Rockstar has also already had to deal with a major remote hacker problem in GTA last year, so implementing BattlEye should help with the issue.

The sun shines, grass grows, and Grand Theft Auto 5 has cheaters. These are things I know to be true. Will hackers ever be fully removed from GTA Online? I doubt it. I’m sure we’ll see our fair share of them as soon as the GTA 6 release date drops as well, but for now, Los Santos is a hacker’s playground instead.

You can find the BattlEye anti-cheat in GTA 5’s SteamDB backend right now, under the ‘Shetland Pony Content’ depot. Spotted by dataminer ‘Tez2,’ it suggests that Rockstar is adding the software to Grand Theft Auto Online as a way to combat the sandbox game’s cheaters. Multiple posts in the GTA Online subreddit also indicate that BattlEye is enabled in some form, with start-up windows showing the installation of the software.

BattlEye is a third-party anti-cheat software used to prevent hackers in many online games. The software is used in the likes of Arma 3, Rainbow Six Siege, Escape From Tarkov, Destiny 2, and plenty more.

Rockstar did spring into action in early 2023 over widespread GTA Online hackers on PC, where they could remotely get into players’ games and PCs. A patch arrived in GTA Online soon after, which “fixed an issue that could result in a player’s GTA Online experience being modified by a third party.”

The installation of BattlEye in GTA Online should make it harder for hackers to ruin the game for others, which has been a problem in the PC version since it launched in 2015.

