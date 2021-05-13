Epic’s next free game is likely to be huge

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week you can grab the lovely adventure game, The Lion’s Song, and while this would normally be the point where Epic also reveals its next freebie, this time it’s a mystery. Just as it was exactly one year ago, when Epic gave away GTA 5 for free.

Epic is simply calling next week’s freebie a “mystery game”. It will be available on May 20, at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page. As ever, you’ll simply ‘purchase’ the game at a zero dollar price, and it’ll remain in your library as with anything else you might spend actual money on.

It’s likely that this mystery game will be something pretty notable from the triple-A space. The GTA promotion started alongside Epic’s Mega Sale one year ago, and it’s likely the company is looking for another showpiece freebie to help draw interest to the store.

Or hey, maybe everybody at Epic is just distracted by that court thing and they forgot to sign a freebie this week. That’s less likely, but anything’s possible.

