GTA 5 car cheats – PC console commands for GTA V

Are you looking for GTA 5 car cheats? Be honest, if you could spawn any type of vehicle right at your feet, you’d have a sports car on every corner in GTA. Sure, you could steal a car from a random pedestrian, but where’s the fun in that? Only the most expensive vehicles are worth your time, and if you use GTA 5 car cheats, you never have to drive a cheap car ever again.

The beauty of playing GTA 5 on PC is that you have three options for entering car cheats: the cheat console menu, your in-game mobile phone, and using old school cheat inputs with a controller. The easiest method depends on what input device you’re using – even if you’re using a pad, it might be faster to keep a keyboard nearby as the PC cheats are easier to remember.

Entering GTA 5 cheats disables achievements, so we highly recommend making a backup of your save before proceeding. Here’s every GTA 5 car cheat to instantly spawn cars, motorbikes, and much more.

HOW TO INPUT GTA 5 CAR CHEATS ON PC

To use the cheat console on PC press the tilde key (~) typically found in the top left side of a standard Windows keyboard. All you have to do is type the cheat code into the box and press enter.

Controller cheat codes require players to press a series of buttons while in-game, so if you want to avoid punching pedestrians in the face, you may want to stay away from pavements. Our guide assumes you’re using an Xbox controller, however, the same inputs work when using a PlayStation controller.

You can use phone cheats by opening up your in-game mobile – head to the contacts list and press the dial pad to enter a number. Every cheat begins with 1999, and the code you type is usually the word spelt out in numbers. For example, 226-348 spells out ‘bandit’, the cheat code for the BMX bike.

GTA 5 CAR CHEATS VEHICLE SPAWNS

Spawn BMX

Console: BANDIT

Cheat code: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B,Y, RB, RT

Phone: 1-999-226-348

Console: COMET

Cheat code: RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Phone: 1-999-266-38

Console: FLYSPRAY

Cheat code: Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Phone: 1-999-3597-7729

Console: ROCKET

Cheat code: RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB

Phone: 1-999-762-538

Console: OFFROAD

Cheat code: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

Phone: 1-999-633-7623

Console: RAPIDGT

Cheat code: RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT

Phone: 1-999-727-4348

Console: VINEWOOD

Cheat code: RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

Phone: 1-999-8463-9663

Console: TRASHED

Cheat code: B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

Phone: 1-999-8727-433

Console: BUZZOFF

Cheat code: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Phone: 1-999-2899-633

Console: BARNSTORM

Cheat code: B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y

Phone: 1-999-227-678-676

Console: HOLEIN1

Cheat code: B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Phone: 1-999-4653-461

There you have it, three different methods to use GTA 5 car cheats. Unsurprisingly, none of these cheats work on GTA Online. If you want to make a quick buck, head on over to our GTA Online money guide where we outline several ways to make your first million dollars. We also have a list of the best open-world games if you want to try something completely new.