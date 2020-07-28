How do you unlock GTA 5 Grotti Furia? The GTA Casino Heist car didn’t launch with the other new vehicles in Rockstar’s recent update, but it has come careening in now. Better late than never, we guess.

In case you’ve missed it, the GTA Casino Heist is a recent extension to Rockstar’s Diamond Casino update, which launched earlier this year. Heists are one of GTA Online’s most popular online modes. The fundamental pitch is you bring in a few friends – or matchmake with randoms – and do some minor missions to prepare yourself for the big heist. Once you do that, you’ll get some money through the GTA Casino Heist payout. The heists take a lot of team coordination, but that’s what makes them so fun.

As we’ve been covering the recent GTA update, it would be remiss of us not to tell you what you have to do to add the GTA Casino Heist car to your garage. So, read on to find out how to get the GTA 5 Grotti Furia supercar.

How to get the GTA 5 Grotti Furia

To buy the GTA 5 Grotti Furia head to the Legendary Motorsport website and pick it up for $2,740,000. If you’d like to buy it for less, you need to complete The Diamond Casino heist as the heist leader and with the Furia as your getaway vehicle.

We currently have guides on how to start the GTA Casino Heist and the Scope Out mission to get you started. If you’d like a boost, we’d also recommend checking out the GTA Casino Heist Twitch Prime benefits to get yourself the property you need. If you want to assemble the best crew, you’ll want to take out the GTA signal jammers, too.

Once that’s all done, head to Legendary Motorsport and it’ll cost $2,055,000 instead – still eye-watering, but we never turn down a coupon.

And there you have it, that’s how to get the GTA 5 Grotti Furia. It’s among a few GTA Casino Heist cars, but it may be the pick of the bunch so far. If you’d like to see what else is new, you can check out the GTA Casino Heist weapons, too.