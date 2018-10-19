GTA5 cheaters could instantly kill you – even in single-player – before today’s patch

GTA Online has its share of cheats and mods, and they can be a big problem for online players. But a new mod menu went several steps further, allowing nefarious players to get administrative access to servers to spawn vehicles or even instantly kill you – even while you’re in single-player.

The exploit has since been patched, but for the brief window it was open it served as one of the most alarming cheats we’ve seen in ages. Before the patch, a mod menu was able to access an admin feature intended to allow Rockstar devs to get creative during streams. That feature allows you to kick players from servers, spawn vehicles, initiate ragdoll, or instantly kill players.

Most disconcertingly, hackers didn’t even have to be part of your game session to mess with you. Anybody with your Rockstar Social Club ID could drop jets on your head or repeatedly kill you, as happened to speedrunner FriendlyBaron. That applies even in single-player, unless you take extra steps to block all of GTA5’s online features.

According to prominent members of the Rockstar community, the exploit has existed for ages, but this is the first time it had been publicly released. It’s also apparently gotten patched shortly after access to the cheat became widespread.

[PC] A private mod menu now use an admin-only feature that allow them to admin kick, network kick, spawn vehicles, ragdoll, kill players.

This can be done to any player even if the cheater isn't in the session.

It's best to not play for now until this is patched.#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) October 18, 2018

Rockstar and Take-Two have gotten increasingly aggressive about stamping out cheats, repeatedly taking legal action against the makers of exploitive mods like Infamous. It’s often come at the expense of proper mod support for solo players, though. Either way, this will hopefully be the last opportunity for online cheaters to affect solo GTA players. If you’re looking to get experimental in a more legitimate way, our list of GTA 5 cheats can surely help.