GTA Cayo Perico Heist weapons – here’s where to find all three guns

Want to know where to find all the new Cayo Perico Heist weapons? GTA Online’s third update in 2020 is probably its biggest of the year, as you travel to a new tropical island to pinch a bunch of stuff from an incredibly wealthy drug cartel.

This update includes a few new weapons, one of which you have access to straight away, but the other two require a bit more work in order to use them. You will first need to know how to start the GTA Cayo Perico Heist, but once you do, you’ll not only get access to one of the guns, but also the new vehicles, too!

Our guide to all the new Cayo Perico Heist weapons will go over the upgrades available for the military rifle, when you can unlock the combat shotgun, and hints for everything we know about the extremely well hidden Perico Pistol. It’s going to be quite the treasure hunt to find this golden gun, so we hope you’ve prepared by making money in GTA and saving up for the trip.

How to unlock every weapon in the Cayo Perico Heist

There are three Cayo Perico Heist weapons in total, and while the military rifle is very easy to come by, the other two will take some extra work.

Here are the GTA Cayo Perico Heist weapons:

The Military Rifle will automatically unlock when you begin the Cayo Perico Heist. You can buy it at any Ammu-Nation store for $397,500.

will automatically unlock when you begin the Cayo Perico Heist. You can buy it at any Ammu-Nation store for $397,500. The Combat Shotgun is unlocked during the Heist Finale. There are multiple locations where the shotgun can be, but it’s leaning against a wall somewhere in the mansion compound area (cheers to Reddit users Timely-Speaker-8590 and Skarlax675). After finding it, you’ll be able to find it at any Ammu-Nation store for $295,000.

is unlocked during the Heist Finale. There are multiple locations where the shotgun can be, but it’s leaning against a wall somewhere in the mansion compound area (cheers to Reddit users Timely-Speaker-8590 and Skarlax675). After finding it, you’ll be able to find it at any Ammu-Nation store for $295,000. According to KingIsAliveF76 on Reddit, the Perico Pistol is found in the main building of the compound. Before heading into the secret underground vault, there is a table nearby that has the gun. There is also a hidden wall safe with a health pickup, cash, and ammunition for pistols, so you can use this golden gun straight away. Another Reddit user -GingerKing959 – does point out the location can change, so there may be more than one place to find it.

Military rifle upgrades

Since you’re able to buy the military rifle right at the beginning of the DLC, the full list of upgrades can be found below:

Weapon/Upgrade Price Military Rifle $397,500 Rounds x60 $108 Default Clip Free Extended Clip $57,500 Iron Sights Free Flashlight $13,750 Suppressor $52,500 Black Tint Free Army Tint $5,000 Green Tint $5,250 Orange Tint $5,500 LSPD Tint $5,750 Pink Tint $7,500 Gold Tint $10,000 Platinum Tint $12,500

That’s everything we know about the Cayo Perico Heist weapons for GTA. These may not be the best guns available, but new toys are always welcome in these expansions. Speaking of new toys, you should probably check out details about the Cayo Perico Heist payout so that you can afford all this new stuff!