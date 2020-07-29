GTA Online’s most popular money cheats have been patched

Rockstar has fixed two of GTA Online’s most prominent money cheats. That comes from Grand Theft Auto V data miner TezFunz2 (below), who reports that the apartment transfer workaround and Cashing Out duplication glitch was fixed in a background update earlier this week.

The apartment transfer glitch was initially patched out last month, but GTA Online players swiftly found a workaround. Getting the GTA 5 cheat to work originally involved players buying a cheap and expensive apartment across two of their characters and transferring money between them.

As for the Cashing Out dupe, that was done by getting the free Elegy car and starting the Cashing Out mission from the Casino update. Quitting out after a few minutes would allow you to dupe any Arena War car of your fancy. These GTA cars are notably quite expensive, so they sell for a bunch. It remains to be seen if players find a workaround for the Cashing Out dupe, but it looks like the apartment transfer glitch is gone for good this time.

If you’d like to make money the right way, then our GTA Online money guide will help you do that without getting banned, too. What’s the point in owning an Imponte Ruiner 2000 if you’re not around to drive it, after all?

Background update:

– Patched Cashing Out dupe glitch.

If you're looking for more content from Rockstar, then the good news is that a GTA Online update will be coming soon, and it's being billed as the "biggest ever".