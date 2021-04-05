The best GTA Formula 1 cars

What Formula 1 cars can you currently drive in GTA Online? Formula 1 cars, also called open wheel vehicles, were added to GTA not long after the Diamond Casino Heist update. Previously added by players through mods, you can now you officially zip around Los Santos in these snazzy, yet very pricey, sports cars.

There are currently four Formula 1 cars available from Legendary Motorsport for a fair bit of cash. You could, however, get lucky on the weekly GTA podium car spin, part of the regular weekly GTA updates. These cars have appeared once or twice, so we recommend keeping an eye out on the featured car to save yourself some time and money.

You can use these Formula 1 cars in open wheel races to earn payouts and rewards by racing other players, so we’ve listed the top speeds for each open wheel car available in GTA, so far, as well as how much they’ll set you back at Legendary Motorsport. Remember, it’s not always about being the fastest car in GTA, but also the handling, braking, and acceleration.

The Formula 1 cars in GTA

The GTA Formula 1 cars are:

Benefactor BR8 – $3,400,000

Progen PR4 – $3,515,000

Ocelot R88 – $3115,000

Declasse DR1 – $2,997,000

Youtuber Broughy1322 thoroughly tested each car, detailing the best upgrades for each vehicle, and put them through their paces. The outcome puts the BR8 on top, although it’s not technically the quickest car when at full-speed, its lap time and general handling puts it above the rest, and with that eye-watering price tag, here’s how to earn money fast in GTA Online.