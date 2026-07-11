Is the new GTA Online heist a last hurrah, or a sign of things to come?

It isn't quite what I envisioned when I wished for GTA on PC in 2026, but Rockstar has just announced that its new GTA Online expansion The Kortz Center Heist is mere days away. That's right, it's time to load up Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode once more, and I'm particularly taken by the theming, which is an elaborate art theft. With GTA 6 on the horizon and no sign yet of what the long-awaited sequel means for Online, however, it begs the question of whether this is a final goodbye, or the way things will be for a while.

It was six years ago that the Cayo Perico Heist came to GTA 5, and while we did get the smaller-scale Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid in 2024, I'd sort of assumed that Rockstar had wound up production on these large-scale endeavors for the multiplayer game. The Kortz Center Heist proves me wrong, and while I am happy to have an excuse to bring my GTA Online crew back together for one last job, I'm left wondering exactly what its purpose is.

There are several possible outcomes. It could be a simple send-off mission before we move into whatever the next evolution of GTA Online ends up being. But I fear things may not move that swiftly; Rockstar's confirmation of the GTA 6 price was accompanied by an assertion of its single-player nature at launch, and it could well be that the multiplayer side of the equation is still a long way out (even putting aside the frustratingly unknown factor of the PC port).

It feels like a relatively safe assumption that, if a 'new' GTA Online is on the cards as expected, a fresh GTA 5 heist like the Kortz job will probably be acting as a testing ground for some of the ideas Rockstar is planning to implement in its successor. I'll certainly be watching it closely: the developer says that "the Kortz Center Heist offers a unique new level of replayability," with "three new paintings to steal each week and tons of variability in how you approach them."

While GTA has long been an action game first, stealthy heisting can often be just as thrilling and rewarding, and it certainly seems that the Kortz Center Heist is leaning down that route. We'll be working with sinister banker Mr. Faber and his fixer-in-chief Raf De Angelis, instructed to "meticulously stake out the museum and carefully plot your approach, then snatch the Kortz Center's most valuable exhibits."

This is no smash-and-grab, at least not if you want the big bucks. Rockstar emphasizes that "covering your tracks and being covert will be crucial for a maximum take, since art known to be stolen will be harder to fence, commanding lower prices." You'll first have to set up an Art Studio of your own and bring in a counterfeiter to design forgeries that you can switch out for the real thing. That means visiting the gallery and snapping some "candid photos" of your targets without arousing suspicion.

You'll also want to plan carefully before enacting your final heist. To start with, we'll almost certainly be noting down patrol routes, cameras, and exit points to figure out the optimal path. On top of that, the Kortz Center plays home to "an abundance of fine art that can be stolen as secondary targets," and Rockstar remarks that scoping out the goods beforehand will help you identify what worthwhile treasures you can snatch while you're there.

Combine that with the promised replayability, and I'm hopeful that means each attempt will feel meaningfully different. For as much as I love the majority of the GTA Online heists, most of them have become fairly rote, with the main variety coming from how many hostiles you have shooting at you as you work your way through. If this is a mission designed to be pulled off without ever raising an alarm, it needs to shake up other factors to ensure it doesn't become a tiresome task of ticking boxes each run.

There is, of course, one other possibility. If GTA 6 Online is still a long way off, and it could be, then perhaps this isn't the last big update for its current incarnation. Rockstar simply branded this as 'The Next Big Score,' after all. What if there's more on the cards, and this is simply the beginning of a fresh wave of support designed to keep the multiplayer community happy for the foreseeable future until its new form is finally ready?

Personally, I'd be more than happy with that outcome, especially if it allows more time for the studio to experiment with new ideas and collect community feedback about what the future of GTA Online should actually look like. Regardless of how things end up playing out, there's an inevitable reckoning of sorts to come, as Rockstar must decide what it's going to do with all of those players that have invested a decade-plus of time and money into their characters and accounts.

The GTA Online Kortz Center Heist comes to Grand Theft Auto 5 on Tuesday July 14, 2026. If you're reading this before then, you still have time to snag some free GTA$, with $500k available simply for logging in and another cool million if you finish a heist by Monday July 13. Will this be the end of the road for our time in Los Santos, or the start of a new era?