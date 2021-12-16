Want to know how to start GTA The Contract missions? The latest GTA Online update brings back Franklin, one of the playable characters from GTA 5. He is now in the music business and the close associate of Dr. Dre, both of which set missions for you to earn extra money.

However, much like other GTA Online expansions, starting the missions can be the most frustrating part, as it’s not always clear how to do so. Eagle-eyed gamers may have noticed a new website on their phone’s internet browser that sells luxury office space. Here, you meet Franklin, who can help get you started with the available missions in The Contract to help Dr. Dre steal back his music.

In this guide, we’ll go through the steps you need to take to start and finish GTA Online The Contract missions. In addition, you can earn a discount for some of the new GTA The Contract cars by gaining reputation or by completing the update’s missions with minimal problems.

How to start The Contract in GTA Online

To start GTA Online The Contract, you need to do the following:

Open your iFruit phone and navigate to the ‘Dynasty8 Executive’ website via the sponsored advertisement or the Money and Services tab

Purchase one of the four buildings. The cheapest is Little Seoul, which costs $2,010,000

Enter your purchased building

Go upstairs and enter your office

Use your computer and play through two of the security contracts

Franklin will call you, asking you to meet him at the golf course. Head for the F marker to the west of the map

After completing the subsequent mission, you will get another phone call from Franklin telling you to get back to the office for the next mission

Continue completing missions for Franklin and Dr. Dre until you finish the DLC storyline

With that, you should now have everything you need to start GTA Online The Contract. A recent weekly update reintroduces the Cayo Perico Heist’s panther statue, if you want to brush up on all of the GTA Cayo Perico Heist missions and the GTA Cayo Perico Heist points of interest. We also have regularly updated guides on the current week’s GTA Online prize ride and GTA 5 podium vehicle.