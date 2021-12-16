GTA The Contract cars – price list for all vehicles

Want to know where to buy the new cars in GTA Online The Contract? The latest update to the popular open-world game has players meet up with Franklin and Dr. Dre to help the duo get some unreleased music back. It also adds several new cars to the game for you to buy with your hard-earned dollars and take out for a spin.

This guide has prices for all seven currently available cars in GTA The Contract: six on sale at Legendary Motorsport and one more at San Andreas Super Autos. All of the new vehicles in this update are available via the internet shopping app on your phone, and more will be available throughout the update.

Some cars are cheaper if you raise your reputation with certain groups or complete one of the jobs sufficiently well enough to impress your contact, shown as the trade price below. If you’d like to learn more about how to start GTA Online The Contract, our guide includes step-by-step instructions on what you need to do to begin this update.

GTA Online The Contract cars price list

Here are the prices for all of the cars in GTA Online The Contract:

Legendary Motorsport

Pfister Astron – $1,580,000

– $1,580,000 Lampadati Cinquemila – $1,740,000

– $1,740,000 Pegassi Ignus – $2,765,000

– $2,765,000 Enus Jubilee – $1,237,500 – $1,650,000

– $1,237,500 – $1,650,000 Enus Deity – $1,383,750 – $1,845,000

– $1,383,750 – $1,845,000 Dewbauchee Champion – $2,995,000 (or $2,246,250 trade price)

San Andreas Super Autos

Bravado Buffalo – $2,150,000 (or $1,612,500 trade price)

And those are all the currently revealed cars in GTA Online The Contract.