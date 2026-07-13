GTA Online The Kortz Center Heist release time and how to start the heist

The final summer update before GTA 6 is coming to GTA Online, so here's The Kortz Center Heist release time and how to start it once the update is available.

For one final time before GTA 6 arrives, a big update is coming to GTA Online, adding a new heist to bid farewell to the GTA 5 era. The Kortz Center Heist release time is fast approaching, and we have the details on when you can jump in, as well as what you need to do to prepare for all of the new content.

The Kortz Center Heist in GTA Online sees you "link up with the mysterious Mr. Faber and his chief fixer Raf De Angelis… where you'll meticulously stake out the museum and carefully plot your approach, then snatch the Kortz Center's most valuable exhibits," according to the official breakdown of the update.

GTA Online The Kortz Center Heist release time

GTA Online's The Kortz Center Heist update will go live at around 9am BST / 4am ET / 1am PT on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. The time hasn't been confirmed by Rockstar yet, but every bi-annual big GTA update has arrived around that time.

Sometimes, it takes a while for the update to roll out on all platforms, but it should be live everywhere within a few hours. You'll then be able to download the patch and jump into the new heist.

How to start The Kortz Center Heist

Much like any heist in GTA Online, you need to do a few things before you're able to start The Kortz Center Heist. You need to be enrolled in the game's new Fine Art Collector program.

You will need to purchase the Art Studio expansion for your Mansion via the Dynasty 8 Executive in-game website. You'll then be able to start the new heist from that studio once the update goes live. You can enroll in the Fine Art Collector program now - you don't need to wait until the update is live.

If you log into GTA Online before the update is live, you'll get $500,000 in-game and a free Benefactor Turreted Limo. Then, if you complete any Heist (not just the new one), you'll be given the NOOSE Outfit and a $1,000,000 in-game bonus.

Be sure to jump into The Kortz Center Heist once the summer update goes live in GTA Online at 9am BST / 4am ET / 1am PT on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.