GTA Online weekly update brings triple rewards on Deluxo races

It’s Thursday, GTA Online fans, so we all know what that means. The open-world game’s latest weekly patch has dropped with a new round of bonus rewards, GTA Online prize ride, discounts, and more. The official newswire post from Rockstar isn’t here just yet, but fans are reporting on what’s new, so let’s take a look.

This week’s bonus rewards go to GTA Online’s Deluxo races – a series of four stunt races based on the retro-style Deluxo vehicle class, called Cresting, Raton Race, Stadium Flyover, and Techno. While this week’s update is live, you’ll be able to grab three times the usual $GTA and RP for completing these. Act Three of the Doomsday Scenario and Special Vehicle Work also carry bonus rewards this week, with these handing out double the regular in-game bucks and RP. There’s additionally a 50% speed boost on bunker research this week.

The latest Prize Ride is the Sultan RS Classic – a two-door sports sedan that comes as part of the Los Santos Tuners update – which you can nab if you rack up 12 top-five spots in the Street Race series.

Here’s Tez2 with this week’s round of discounts and log-in unlocks:

40% Off Facilities (+Renovations)

40% Off

-Volatol ($2,234,400 – $1,680,000)

35% Off

-Barrage ($1,378,878 – $1,036,750)

-Chernobog ($2,152,605 – $1,618,500)

-Thruster ($2,377,375 – $1,787,500)

-Pariah ($923,000)

-Raiden ($893,750)

-T20 ($1,430,000)

50% Off MkII Weapons#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) November 11, 2021

Go take a look at our rundown of all of the new GTA cars in the Los Santos Tuners update if you’re after info on the new sets of wheels, and find out how to join the GTA LS Car Meet if you’re looking to take some for a try in the game by heading to that link.