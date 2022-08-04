GTA Online weekly update adds new car the Benefactor SM722

The first GTA Online weekly update following the arrival of the GTA 5 Criminal Enterprises content pack introduces the first of the new cars – the rather stylish Benefactor SM722 sports car. In addition, the update for August 4 boosts the rewards on The Vespucci Job and offers double bonuses for bunker research and resupply missions in the open-world game.

The SM722 is Grand Theft Auto’s take on the real-life Mercedes-Benz McLaren SLR Stirling Moss, a limited-edition 2009 variant of the grand tourer named after the iconic British racing driver Sir Stirling Moss. With its open-top design and sleek bodywork, it’s certainly a statement vehicle – and you’ll be paying for the privilege, too, because the SM722 will set you back $2,115,000 in GTA money from the Legendary Motorsport vendor.

You can also pick up the car from the newly-opened Luxury Autos car dealership, which has opened alongside Simeon’s Showroom. Luxury Autos is also offering the Turismo R and the Omnis e-GT for sale, while Simeon’s Showroom boasts the Dubsta2, Picador, Hermes, Gauntlet Hellfire, and Penumbra FF.

Elsewhere in the update, you can earn triple the usual in-game cash and reputation point rewards from partaking in The Vespucci Job, GTA Online’s twist on The Italian Job which pits a runner in the Mini-inspired Weeny Issi Classic against a team of interceptors in police cruisers. You can also earn double the usual research boost from the new bunker research mission, and double supplies from completing bunker resupply missions.

The week’s GTA Online Prize Ride is the Truffade Adder, which can be yours if you can finish in the top three in pursuit races for three days in a row. If you fancy trying your luck at the Diamond Casino’s wheel, this week’s GTA Online podium car is the Emnus Stafford, in all its classic 1950s mafioso-esque Rolls-Royce glory.

In addition, there are the usual range of discounts, full details of which can be found below:

50% Off Utility Vests 40% Off

-Hauler Custom ($840,000)

-Hermes ($321,000)

-Novak ($364,800)

-Torero ($598,800)

-Viseris ($568,750)

-XA-21 ($1,543,750) 35% Off

-Half-Track ($1,465,237 – $1,101,750)

-Penumbra FF ($897,000)

-Weaponized Tampa ($1,370,232 – $1,030,250)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) August 4, 2022

If you’re in the mood for some roleplaying, we’ve got a guide to the best GTA RP servers and how to get into them. Meanwhile, we’ve got all the GTA V cheats and GTA V mods you could want if you’re looking to spend your time in the crime game’s offline mode instead.