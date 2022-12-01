GTA Online weekly update brings big biker boosts to GTA 5 multiplayer

Thursdays mean the GTA Online weekly update is here once again, and we have all the key details ahead of the official Rockstar blog post due later for the online multiplayer game. The week of December 1-7 promises big boosts to biker missions, with cheap supplies and boosted payouts on offer. In addition, there’s the usual range of free cars in the crime game (we’re talking ones you’ll actually own, not just in the sense that you can steal them).

While it isn’t the biggest boost on offer, double in-game cash and reputation points rewards on biker sell missions combine with a rather tasty GTA$9,000 price to restock your biker supplies, making it a great time to consider running sales if you’re looking to cash in the big bucks. As if that wasn’t enough, completing a biker sell mission will also net you a pair of Turquoise Beat Off Earphones to show how cool and stylish you were.

In addition, there are double payouts for Short Trips, the Franklin and Lamar mission series featuring Dr Dre that sees you getting high in the Record A studios. There are even bigger payouts on other modes, too. You’ll earn triple the usual in-game cash and reputation points for completing the Double Dawn adversary mode, any Lamar contact missions, or pursuit races. There’s also a double speed boost on the production of Nightclub goods, meaning it’s still a good time to invest in those.

The GTA Online podium car for the first week of December is the Enus Windsor Drop, GTA’s luxury convertible based on the Rolls-Royce Ghost, which usually retails for a cool $900,000 but can be yours for free with a spin of the Diamond Casino’s lucky wheel. If you prefer to rely on your skills than sheer luck, the GTA Online prize ride is the Vapid GB200. This spin on rally cars such as the Ford RS200 and Subaru Impreza would normally set you back $940,000, but can be yours for placing in the top three in pursuit series races for five days in a row.

If you fancy buying a new car, the Pegassi Tempesta and Truffade Nero are on sale at the Luxury Autos car dealership in Rockford Hills. Alternatively, head over to Simeon’s Auto Shop and you’ll find the Declasse Yosemite, the Bravado Gauntlet Classic, the Dinka Jester Classic, the Bravado Youga Classic, and the Dewbauchee Spectre for sale.

Here are the discounts for this week (via TezFunz2):

50% off

Benny’s vehicle upgrades

Motorcycle club farms and upgrades

Micro SMG organics finish

40% off

Hydraulics

Benn’s bespoke wheels

Lowriders tattoos and hairstyles

Compact Rifle, Double-Barrelled Shotgun, Machete, and Machine Pistol

30% off

Bravado Gauntlet Classic

Bravado Youga Classic

Declasse Yosemite

Dinka Jester Classic

Enus Jubilee

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Nagasaki Shinobi

Overflod Zeno

Truffade Nero

Western Reever

