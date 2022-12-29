GTA Online weekly update rings in new year with free gifts, new bike

It’s the final GTA Online weekly update for 2022, and Rockstar is helping you ring in the new year in style with a special free gift bundle for its Grand Theft Auto 5 online multiplayer game. There’s also a new motorbike available, the all-electric Western Powersurge, which arrives as part of the rollout of vehicles from the recent GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. There’s also all the usual boosts and rewards you’d expect, so read on for details!

The Western Powersurge is a fully electric motorbike for the more climate-conscious criminals among us. You can nab one from Legendary Motorsport in a range of eight different colours. – though it’ll set you back a cool GTA$1,605,000 worth of your in-game money. You can also get one from Luxury Autos, which is also stocking the Progen GP1. Meanwhile, Simeon’s showroom is offering the Canis Kamacho, Karin Futo GTX, Coil Brawler, Benefactor Dubsta 6×6, and Nagasaki Outlaw.

Luckily, if you’re running a little short on cash you can call up Dax for holiday-themed Fooligan Jobs, which feature a new set of rewards. Completing three Fooligan Jobs as an associate or sidekick will net you a sizable $100,000 in GTA bucks. In addition to that payout, you’ll get the Ice Vinyl jacket and Ice Vinyl Cut jacket for completing any Fooligan Job, two Bigness ski masks in black and white for completing ten, and an LS smoking jacket for finishing 25 jobs. In addition, if you purchase the equipment upgrade for the Acid Lab (or have already previously done so), you’ll also get the Yellow SN Rooster Revere Collar party shirt.

The New Year’s Gift is the perfect way to celebrate the arrival of 2023 – you’ll get one simply for logging in at any point during the week, and it includes a whole wealth of gear to start the new year with a bang. Alongside three sets of New Year glasses in gold, silver, and rainbow colours, you’ll get a firework launcher, 20 firework rockets, 25 sticky bombs, 25 grenades, five proximity mines, ten Molotov cocktails, a Yellow Holly beer hat, and a full set of snacks and armour.

The GTA Online podium car for the week of December 29 is the Truffade Adder – this stylish two-door hypercar would normally set you back a cool $1,000,000 but can be yours with a perfect spin on the Diamond Casino’s lucky wheel. Meanwhile, placing in top three in a Pursuit Series race for three days in a row will net you the GTA Online prize ride, which happens to be the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire, a punchy two-door muscle car.

Those of you looking to boost your rep and cash can earn double the usual GTA$ and reputation point rewards from contact missions from ‘Nervous’ Ron, a familiar face who made his return as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars. You can also get double payouts from Smuggler’s Sell missions and playing the Drop Zone mode.

Here are all the GTA Online discounts for December 29 – January 4:

30% off

Hangar properties, modifications and upgrades

Benefactor Dubsta 6×6

Canis Kamacho

Grotti Stinger

Karin Futo GTX

Nagasaki Blazer Aqua

Progen GP1

Vapid Dominator GTX

Vapid Trophy Truck

Buckingham Pyro

Volatol

Western Company Rogue

Why not make 2023 the year you check out some roleplaying action? Our pick of the best GTA RP servers is the perfect place to get started. If you’re more a fan of playing by yourself, we’ve got the best GTA 5 mods and all the GTA 5 cheats you could want to stay busy in one of the best open-world games on PC – at least until the GTA 6 release date finally rolls into view.