GTA Online weekly update adds new car the Classique Broadway

It’s GTA Online weekly update time, and we’ve got all the details for you about the new car and Valentine’s Day goodies available in Rockstar’s biggest and best multiplayer game for the week of Feb 9-15. The Classique Broadway rolls into Los Santos along with a special love-themed livery and a selection of free gifts for logging into Grand Theft Auto 5, along with all the usual bonuses and rewards you’d expect, which we’ve laid out ahead of Rockstar’s official patch notes.

The Classique Broadway is the new GTA Online car, and it’s a stylish two-door coupé in the vein of classic 1940s Mafioso muscle cars, seemingly inspired by the likes of the real-life Oldsmobile Series 60. You can grab one in-game for GTA $925,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, though it’s also available in the rotation at Simeon’s Auto Shop. There’s also a special Los Santos Lovers livery available with some lovely heart decals, if you’re looking to give off that ‘just married’ vibe for Valentine’s Day.

Simeon also has his usual selection of other premium cars for sale – alongside the Broadway this week, the offering includes the Albany Roosevelt Valor, the Overflod Entity MT, the Übermacht Zion classic, and the Vapid Peyote Gasser. The Rockford Hills Luxury Autos dealership, meanwhile, is offering the Dewbauchee JB 700W and the Declasse Mamba in its showroom for the week of Feb 9.

Alongside the Valentine’s livery, players can get their hands on a free Heartbreak Pendant and a free Valentine’s Blazer just for logging in. That’s not all, either – to go alongside the arrival of the Broadway, you can complete that Mafioso look with a free Gusenberg Sweeper, a potent SMG with a drum magazine first introduced as part of the Be My Valentine update.

The GTA Online podium car for Feb 9-15 is the Albany Roosevelt, another classic car that would usually run you $750,000 but can be yours with a lucky spin of the Diamond Casino prize wheel. The GTA Online prize ride, meanwhile, is the Obey 8F Drafter, a swish two-door sports car priced at $718,000, which can be yours for placing top in a Pursuit Race Series race for two days in a row.

Finally, there’s some new clothing now available for purchase that was introduced as part of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. You’ll also be able to get Diamonds as bonus loot from the Diamond Casino Heist, with a 40% chance at nabbing them.

GTA Online bonuses – February 9-15

Here are all the GTA Online bonuses for this week:

3x GTA$ and RP on Till Death Do Us Part

3x GTA$ and RP on Shotgun Wedding deathmatch

3x GTA$ and RP on Missile Base adversary mode

2x GTA$ and RP on six new Community Series modes

1.5x GTA$ and RP on Payphone Hits

GTA Online discounts – February 9-15

Here are all the GTA Online discounts on offer this week:

50% off

Be My Valentine suit jackets and dresses

Arcade Games

35% off

Arcades and renovations

Peyote Gasser

Roosevelt Valor

25% off

Overflod Entity MT

