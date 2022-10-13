GTA Online weekly update: Halloween event and new car the Rhinehart

The GTA Online weekly update is upon us once again, and the big highlights for the week of October 13-19 are the Halloween event and the addition of a new BMW-style car, the Übermacht Rhinehart, to the crime game as part of the continued rollout from the GTA 5 Criminal Enterprises update. Of course, Rockstar will drop its official patch notes a little later, but we’ve already got all the key details on bonuses and offers for the week lined up for fans of the multiplayer game.

The new car, the Übermacht Rhinehart, arrives on October 13. It’s a punchy four-door sedan based on the BMW M5 Touring. You’ll be able to pick one up from Southern San Andreas Super Autos or Luxury Autos for the hefty sum of $1,598,000 GTA dollars. Luxury Autos also has the Lampadati Tigon for sale, while Simeon’s Auto Shop is boasting the Nagasaki Outlaw, Dinka Veto Classic, Vapid Guardian, Karin Kuruma, and the Vapid Dominator GTT.

The Halloween event sees 200 jack o’ lanterns spread across the GTA 5 map. Finding them will earn you a random trick or treat. The tricks include RP, in-game cash, snacks, and a random peyote trip, while the tricks might see you zapped, stoned, or even blown up. Nabbing ten jack o’ lanterns will award you $50,000 and the Horror Pumpkin Mask, while if you manage to successfully net all 200, you’ll also be rewarded with the Pumpkin Tee and a bonus $50,000. Some industrious players have already compiled their locations, if you’re looking to grab them all.

Those of you looking to earn a free car can get your hands on the Grotti Cheetah, usually valued at $650,000, as the week’s GTA Online prize ride for finishing top in a Pursuit Series race for two days running. Meanwhile, those who are hoping to roll big at the Diamond Casino can spin the prize wheel for a chance to earn the GTA Online podium car of the week – the Pfister Astron, which normally runs you a cool $1,580,000.

The Alien survivals and Original Slasher adversary mode make a return for Halloween, with both of them netting you double the usual in-game cash and reputation points. Also sporting a double payout are special vehicle work and a set of seven new community jobs, while you can earn 50% extra payout from special cargo sell missions. You can also net yourself a free Conquest mask just for logging in – a rather ornate-looking white and gold headpiece with a ruby-set crown.

There’s also all the usual discounts (thanks to TezFunz2):

50% off

Canis Crusader

Vapid Ellie

Dewbauchee Exemplar

Enus Huntley S

40% off

Special Cargo Warehouses

Vehicle Warehouses

Nagasaki Outlaw

Dewbauchee Specter

Dinka Veto Classic

30% off

Arena War Deathbikes

Vapid Dominator GTT

Weapons

If you’ve ever fancied yourself a Grand Theft Auto roleplayer, our guide to the best GTA RP servers is the perfect place to get started. Meanwhile, our compilations of GTA 5 cheats and GTA 5 mods should keep you busy in one of the best open-world games around until we get a bit more news about when the GTA 6 release date might actually land.

Image credit: GTA Series Videos on YouTube.