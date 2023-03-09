GTA Online weekly update adds new Hotring races and Everon stock truck

The GTA Online weekly update for March 9-15 is here, and we’ve got all the details for you ahead of Rockstar’s official patch notes. Hotring circuit races are the flavour of the week in the multiplayer game portion of GTA 5, and there’s a new stock car truck available to buy so that you can hit the track in true NASCAR style. The GTA 6 release date is likely still some way off, but there’s still plenty of life in the old dog yet.

The new GTA Online car is the Karin Hotring Everon, and it’s a 2-door truck with a custom fit for stock car racing, making it perfect for the six Hotring circuit races that have been added as part of the latest GTA update. The Hotring Everon is a digital spin on the Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR truck, and you can pick one up for $1,790,000 of your in-game GTA bucks from Southern San Andreas Super Autos – or a cheaper $1,342,500 at trade price.

Simeon’s Auto Shop is also stocking the Hotring Everon, along with the Declasse Hotring Sabre. You can also get a Dundreary Landstalker XL, an Annis Hellion, and a Pfister Comet. Meanwhile, over at Rockford Hills Luxury Autos you’ll find some rather snazzy hypercars on offer, in the forms of the Lampadati Tigon and the Pegassi Tezeract.

The GTA Online podium car for the week of March 9 is the compact BF Club, which despite its small size will normally set you back a rather cool $1,280,000, so give the Diamond Casino’s wheel a spin and see if you get lucky. Meanwhile, the GTA prize ride is the much heftier Seminole Frontier, a bulky SUV that usually retails at $678,000, but can be yours as a reward for placing in top five in a Street Race Series race for three days running.

GTA Online bonuses – March 9-15

Here are all GTA Online bonus event rewards for the week of March 9:

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Tuner contracts

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Auto Shop client jobs

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Exotic Exports

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Hotring stunt races

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Sumo adversary mode

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from some Community Series races

GTA Online discounts – March 9-15

Here are all GTA Online discounts for the week of March 9:

40% off

Auto Shops and renovations

35% off

Annis Euros

Annis Hellion

Bravado Buffalo STX

Coil Cyclone II

Declasse Hotring Sabre

Karin Calico GTF

25% off

Benefactor BR8

Lampadati Tigon

Vapid Caracara

If you’ve ever fancied some GTA roleplaying, check out the best GTA RP servers and how to get started. If you prefer to hang out in the open-world game alone, our pick of the best GTA 5 mods and all GTA 5 cheats will give you plenty of ways to entertain yourself.