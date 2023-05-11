GTA Online weekly update is your last chance to grab Drug Wars rewards

The GTA Online weekly update for May 11-17 is upon us, and we’ve got all the juicy details for you ahead of Rockstar’s official patch notes. This upcoming week is your last chance to nab the hard mode event rewards for the Los Santos Drug Wars, so you’ll want to hop into the GTA 5 multiplayer game as soon as possible so as not to miss out on those goodies.

First up, the limited-time Toundra Panthere has returned to GTA Online, giving you a chance to pick up the stylish two-door sports coupé based on the real-life Alpine A110 from Legendary Motorsport. Expect to pay $2,170,000 of your in-game GTA money; you won’t have long to grab one though, so if you missed out previously then move fast this time.

Elsewhere, the high-end car dealership rotation brings the Ocelot Virtue and the Dewbauchee Champion to the Rockford Hills Luxury Autos dealer. Simeon’s Autos, meanwhile, has the Declasse Moonbeam, the Declasse Tahoma Coupé, the Dundreary Virgo Classic, the Willard Faction,, and the Ocelot Locust for sale.

The GTA podium car for the week of May 11 is the Vapid GB200, meaning you can skip the usual $940,000 price tag if you get lucky enough spinning the Diamond Casino’s prize wheel. You can earn the Bravado Verlierer, the latest GTA prize ride, by placing in the top five in Street Races for three days in a row, dodging its $695,000 standard cost.

The Los Santos Drug Wars hard mode event ends May 17, so don’t miss out on this set of rewards for the final week of the event. You’ll have to beat each of the missions on hard difficulty to earn their respective rewards, with a bonus camo finish for the Micro SMG on offer if you manage to finish them all.

Los Santos Drug Wars hard mode event rewards

Here are all the rewards up for grabs in the Drug Wars hard mode event:

Complete ‘This is an Intervention’ on Hard difficulty to receive the pink and lime SC coin wraps.

Complete ‘Unusual Suspects’ on hard difficulty to get the Classic DS tiger embroidered designer jeans.

Complete ‘Checking In’ on hard difficulty to earn the black VDG cardigan and black VDG wide designer jeans.

Complete all missions in The Last Dose on hard difficulty to win a camo finish for the Micro SMG.

GTA Online bonuses – May 11-17

Here are all the GTA Online bonuses for the week of May 11-17:

2x GTA$ and RP rewards on Deadline.

1.5x GTA$ and RP rewards on Acid Lab sell missions.

2x supplies on Acid Lab resupply and steal missions.

GTA Online discounts – May 11-17

Here are all the GTA Online discounts for the week of May 11-17:

30% off

Declasse Draugur

Declasse Tahoma Coupé

Ocelot Locust

Pegassi Torero XO

That GTA 6 release date still feels like a spec in the distance, so in the meantime why not dive into the wonderful world of the best GTA 5 mods and see just how much you can change? Of course, we’ve also got all the GTA 5 cheats you need, polished up for 2023 and updated to ensure you don’t miss a trick.